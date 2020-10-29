USD/JPY: Recovers from five-week low ahead of BOJ rate decision

- USD/JPY regains some poise as S&P 500 futures rise 1%.
- The BOJ is likely to downgrade inflation forecasts.
- The central bank is unlikely to take provide immediate stimulus.
USD/JPY has bounced up from five-week lows seen Wednesday alongside an uptick in the US stock futures.
The pair is currently trading near 104.39, representing marginal gains on the day, having printed a low of 104.11 during Wednesday's European trading hours. That was the lowest level since Sept. 21.
The global stock markets fell sharply on Wednesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases across Europe and the US threatened to derail the global economic recovery. The risk-off mood strengthened the demand for anti-risk currencies like the Japanese yen. As such, the pair dropped to multi-week lows in Europe but trimmed losses while heading into the NY close, as the dollar also drew haven bids.
Currently, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are signaling risk reset with 1% gains. Hence, the FX markets' anti-risk action has stalled, allowing for a bounce in USD/JPY.
BOJ to maintain status quo
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep interest rates, and other policy tool s unchanged on Thursday but downgrade inflation and growth forecasts.
However, that may not translate into aggressive yen selling as the BOJ is unlikely to take immediate action in response to weak inflation. The central bank is already running an ultra-easy monetary policy for more than seven years and looks to have run out of ammo.
Hence, the focus remains on the broader market sentiment.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|104.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.27
|Daily SMA50
|105.53
|Daily SMA100
|106.11
|Daily SMA200
|107.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.56
|Previous Daily Low
|104.12
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY flirts with highs near 104.50 on BOJ's status-quo
USD/JPY challenges daily highs near 104.50 on the BOJ's no rate change decision. The central bank, however, downgraded FY 2020-2021 GDP forecast. The spot remains underpinned by the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7050 as S&P 500 futures jump
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.7050 after Australia reports an above-forecast drop in Q3 imported inflation. Australia's consumer confidence fell in the third quarter, but at a slower rate. The Aussie dollar remains focused on the S&P 500 futures.
Gold breaches 100-day SMA for first since March
Gold looks south, having breached the widely-tracked 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support for the first time since March 23. The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key indicators. A bigger decline may be in the offing.
WTI holds 200-day SMA, suffers biggest single-day drop since Sept.8
WTI holds the 200-day simple moving average support, having avoided a bearish close below the 200-day SMA support on Wednesday. However, the black gold ended the day with a 5.51% drop, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 8.
ECB Rate Decision Preview: The question is not if but when
With COVID-19 cases rising and several countries contemplating new restrictive measures the European Central Bank is again under pressure to support the Union's economy. Lagarde expected to reassure that the ECB can and will act when necessary.