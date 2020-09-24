Japan PM Suga to S. Korea Pres. Moon: Cannot leave severe relations where they are now

While talking to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, Japan’s new Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga said, “we cannot leave 'severe' relations where they are now.”

Further comments (via Reuters)

“Japan-South Korea cooperation, including with the US, important to deal with North Korea.”

“Will continue to seek appropriate behavior from South Korea including in dealing with war-time labor issue.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY holds steady around 105.40, weighing in the drop in the Asian equities amid a resurgence in the US dollar demand across the board. The above comments fail to impress the yen bulls.