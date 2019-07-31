Japan PM Abe: Working with allies after North Korea missile launch

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was on the wires earlier today, reacting to the North Korean missiles launch, Reuters reports.

Abe said there was no impact on Japan’s security following North Korea’s latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

“We will continue to closely cooperate with the United States and others,” Abe added.

The risk sentiment remains on the back foot amid the North Korean missiles launch and pre-Fed caution trading. Therefore, the Yen remains better bid near 108.50 region vs. the greenback.