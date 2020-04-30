Japan PM Abe: Govt to consult experts to decide whether to extend state of emergency beyond May 6

While speaking in parliament on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said the government would consult experts to decide whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

Abe also said: the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

This comes after the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday, the government was planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency by about one month.

Market reaction

USD/JPY ranges in Asia below 107.00, divided between the risk-on rally in Asian stocks, renewed US-China trade jitters and encouraging coronavirus cure news. Markets ignored a non-event FOMC.