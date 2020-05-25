Japan PM Abe announces nationwide lifting of State of Emergency

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is finally out with the announcement, citing the nationwide lifting of the State of Emergency.

Additional quotes

“Japan has managed to bring the epidemic under control.”

“The exit from the pandemic is in sight.”

“Will lift State of Emergency in the country as of today.”

“Infections per capita in Japan are low compared to other G7 nations.”

“Professional baseball games, concerts to start resuming.”

Meanwhile, USD/JPY continues to trade listless around 107.70 amid holiday-thinned trading conditions, against the back drop of the US-China tensions escalation.