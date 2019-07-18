Japan may take S. Korea wartime labor dispute to International Court of Justice - NHK

The Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, reports that “Japan is considering taking a dispute with South Korea over its compensation of wartime forced laborers to the International Court of Justice as the deadline for seeking third-country arbitration passes on Thursday”, as cited by Reuters.

Key Highlights:

“With no mutually palatable agreement, Tokyo has pushed for third party arbitration, which Seoul has rejected. Thursday is the deadline for making those arrangements.

Once the deadline passes, Japan would continue to push Seoul for proposals to end the dispute while preparing for countermeasures - including considering going to the International Court of Justice.”