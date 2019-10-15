Japan govt says it will consider extra budget for typhoon relief - Reuters

Japan's government will consider drafting a supplementary budget for disaster relief if the JPY 500 billion ($4.6 billion) it has in reserve is not enough, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday after Typhoon Hagibis flooded large areas of eastern Japan.

Observers believe Hagibis will almost certainly be a multi-billion dollar disaster. Prime Minister Abe was out on the wires earlier today stating that the economic impact from the weekend typhoon may be prolonged.

