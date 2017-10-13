Japan exports seen up in Sept on upbeat global demand - RTRS poll

Japan exports seen up in Sept on upbeat global demand - RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
A Reuters poll of 18 economists showed on Friday, a majority of the economists polled believe Japan’s exports to rise for the tenth month in a row, in response to rising overseas demand.
Japan will release the trade data at 8:50 a.m. Tokyo time on Thursday (2350 GMT Wednesday).
Key Findings:
“Exports were seen up 14.9 percent in September from a year ago, following a 18.1 percent jump in August, the fastest pace of increase in nearly four years, the poll of 18 economists showed.
Imports are forecast to have risen an annual 15.0 percent, climbing for nine months in a row, the poll found.
As a result, Japan likely posted trade surplus of 559.8 billion yen ($4.99 billion) in September, which would be the fourth straight month in the black.”
