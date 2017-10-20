Japan elections: Abe's LDP to maintain well over a majority - NHK

Japan elections: Abe's LDP to maintain well over a majority - NHKBy Felipe Erazo
According to the first exit polls released by NHK, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to win 48th General elections.
LDP will mantain well over a majority on its own in the Lower House and together with its coalliting partner, Komeito (lead by Natsuo Yamaguchi), it may retain two-thirds of the house, Japanese media reports.
233 seats are needed to obtain a majority in the Lower House of the Diet. 1,180 candidates are running for 465 seats; 289 of them will be elected directly, while 176 will get seats through a system of proportional representation.
