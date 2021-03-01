Japan debates fresh cash payouts to help the poor cope with covid pandemic – Reuters

The Japanese government and ruling party officials are mulling additional cash handouts to low-income households to help them combat the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

“The amount of the potential payout has not been fixed, but government spending is likely to be much lower than a previous package that offered cash handouts of 100,000 yen ($940) to all citizens,” the sources added.

The debate is on the table after some ruling party lawmakers called for JPY100,000 cash payouts for the poor.

The previous cash payouts cost the government JPY12.9 trillion ($120 billion), which was financed by deficit-covering bonds.

