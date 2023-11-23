Japan CPI Preview: Forecasts from four major banks, inflation likely picked up

While Japanese inflation has slowed in recent months, the consensus forecast is for that trend to be interrupted with the October CPI. Headline inflation is expected to quicken to 3.4% YoY (from 3.0% in September), while the CPI excluding fresh food is also seen quickening modestly to 3.0% in October (from 2.8% in September). On the one hand, the continued persistence of inflation above BoJ’s 2% inflation target should be supportive of the view of an eventual policy rate increase during the first half of next year. However, to the extent that ongoing inflation restrains consumer purchasing power, that would provide a partially offsetting argument. Overall however, we expect persistent elevated inflation, accompanied by firmer wage growth and steady economic growth, will see the BoJ raise its policy rate 10 bps to 0.00% at its April monetary policy meeting next year.

We expect nationwide core CPI (excluding only fresh food) to increase 3.0% YoY in October, picking up from a 2.8% YoY rise in September. Meanwhile, CPI excluding fresh food and energy likely increased 4.1% YoY in October, down from a 4.2% YoY advance in September and core CPI inflation excluding special factors (i.e., energy, mobile phone charges and hotel charges) likely increased 3.58% YoY in October, slowing from a 3.94% YoY climb in September. As October Tokyo CPI data confirmed, YoY inflation probably moderated, especially for goods, as businesses raised prices rapidly a year ago. We expect overall CPI to accelerate from +3.0% YoY in September to +3.5% YoY in October, driven by the halving of subsidies for electricity and gas charges as well as spikes in fresh vegetable prices.

We expect headline inflation to reaccelerate to 3.3% YoY in October (vs 3.0% in September). Prices of fresh food and energy will be the main drivers, but prices of other services are also expected to rise, reflecting the accumulated input price upward pressure. Core inflation (excluding fresh food and energy) will likely stay above the 4.0% level, which is likely to shift the BoJ’s policy stance more towards the neutral from the ultra-easing bias.

We expect headline CPI inflation to have picked up to 3.4% YoY from 3.0% in the previous month. Core CPI inflation also likely rose to 2.9% from 2.8%, reversing from a downward trend in the prior three months. We expect core CPI inflation excluding fresh food to have stayed below 3%, but core-core excluding fresh food and energy to have stayed above 4%, indicating that Japan’s inflation remains sticky. A reduction in utility subsidies likely pushed up inflation. Also, strong tourism may have affected CPI. October Tokyo CPI rose more than market expectations – headline CPI inflation rose to 3.3% from 2.8%; national CPI will likely follow this trend.

Headline CPI is expected at 3.4% year-on-year vs. 3.0% in September, while core (ex-fresh food) is expected at 3.0% YoY vs. the prior release of 2.8%. If so, headline would move further above the inflation target.

Japan will release October Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on November, Thursday 23 at 23:30 and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming Japanese inflation print.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.