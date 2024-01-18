Japan CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, inflation likely to moderate

We expect nationwide core CPI (excluding only fresh food) to increase 2.3% YoY in December, down from a 2.5% YoY advance in November. The negative contribution of energy likely increased, reflecting the base effect. Meanwhile, CPI excluding fresh food and energy likely increased 3.8% YoY in December as in November. Core CPI inflation excluding special factors (i.e., energy, mobile phone charges and hotel charges) probably increased 2.83% YoY in December, effectively unchanged from a 2.82% YoY rise in November.

We forecast a fall in nationwide core CPI from +2.5% YoY in November to +2.3% YoY in December. The impact of high growth in 2022 will be evident, putting downward pressure on food and energy. On the other hand, we expect nationwide core CPI growth to jump in February 2024, as the YoY downward contribution from measures to reduce the burden of electricity and gas bills will disappear. On a YoY basis, we forecast a rise in nationwide core CPI of nearly 3%.

Japan's CPI inflation is expected to decelerate to 2.7% YoY in December with falling utility prices and other energy prices weighing on the overall number. Service sector prices, however, will likely rise on the back of high demand in travel related items such as accommodations and eating out.

CPI inflation likely subsided to 2.5% YoY as oil prices dropped even amid the Middle East conflict. Core inflation excluding food also likely fell to 2.4% YoY. We expect core-core inflation excluding food and energy to have declined to 3.7% YoY, still a significantly high level. A moderation in Tokyo CPI inflation in December supports our view. CPI inflation in Japan is being supported by a strong job market but we expect negative wage growth rate to contain any further improvement.

Headline is expected at 2.5% year-on-year vs. 2.8% in November, core (ex-fresh food) is expected at 2.3% YoY vs. the prior release of 2.5%, and core ex-energy is expected to fall a tick tt 3.7% YoY vs. 3.8%. If so, core would be the lowest since June 2022 and nearing the 2% target.

Japan will release December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday, January 18 at 23:30 and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming Japanese inflation print.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.