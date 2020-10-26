Japan considers compiling $95.5 billion extra budget to counter coronavirus

The Japanese government is said to compile an extra budget worth around $95.5 billion to counter the economic damage induced by the coronavirus pandemic, a local newspaper, Mainichi, reported over the weekend.

Key takeaways

“The government is likely to debate using the 10 trillion yen ($95.52 billion) budget to extend a labour subsidy program scheduled to end in December and to pay for the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.”

“The government may consider whether to use some of the funds to extend a popular domestic travel subsidy scheme but is unlikely to offer more direct cash handouts to households.”

“The government has 7 trillion yen in reserves leftover from an earlier coronavirus aid package that it can use to fund the extra budget.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is holding the recent advance near 104.85, up 0.16% on the day. The spot benefits from an uptick in the US dollar against its major peers and reports of economic outlook downgrade by the BOJ this week.