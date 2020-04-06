Japan considering a six months period for a state of emergency declaration - TBS

Japan’s TBS News reports on Monday, the government is reportedly considering a six months period for a state of emergency declaration.

Markets are speculating that the lengthy period could help curb the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo, which has emerged the main point of concerns, as the government looks to roll out the rescue package in two phases.

USD/JPY wavers around 109.00

The yen ran through fresh offers on the above headlines, as USD/JPY challenges highs at 109.09. The spot is up 0.55% on the day.