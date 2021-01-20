Japan concludes contract with Pfizer to procure 144M doses of covid vaccines in 2021

Commenting on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Japanese Health minister Norihisa Tamura said that they have concluded a contract with the US drugmaker to procure 144 million doses of vaccines in 2021.

“The supply contract is on condition that Pfizer’s vaccine is approved in Japan,” he was quick to add.

The minister said that he hoped the Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine would be approved in mid-February.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said last week that the government was preparing to start the inoculation program in late February, adding that local governments were readying vaccination centers.

