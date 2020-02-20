Japan Cabinet Office maintains view economy recovering, flags coronavirus as big risk

Japan’s Cabinet Office is out with its latest monthly economic assessment report for February, which showed that the government maintained its view on the economy.

The economy was recovering at a moderate pace, while an increased weakness centered on manufacturers remains intact amid continued softness in exports.

The virus outbreak is the biggest risk to the economy. We need to pay a close attention to its adverse impacts to the economy.

Kept its view that factory output remained weak and said it was expected to stay sluggish for a while as the virus drags on China’s economy and disrupts global supply chains.

consumer spending was picking up and capital spending was “increasing moderately but showed some weakness.

Both assessments were unchanged from last month.

Exports were weakening.