Japan April Consumer Confidence Index hits record low due to coronavirus crisis

A Japanese Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, the domestic consumer sentiment deteriorated sharply and was worst on record this month, dampened by the coronavirus outbreak and state of emergency.

Key quotes

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 21.6 in April, down from 30.9 in March.

The government downgraded its view on the consumer sentiment index.

Consumer confidence is quickly worsening.

Market reaction

USD/JPY manages to defend 106.50, as the yen remains undermined by the above survey result. At the press time, the spot trades at 106.53, losing 0.15% so far.