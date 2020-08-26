Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Powell to shed light on Fed’s framework – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due this Thursday at 1310GMT.

Key quotes

“Expect Powell to reveal the key conclusions of the Bank’s framework review.

And that will be the FOMC adopting average inflation targeting (AIT).

AIT means the Bank aiming for 2-2.5% inflation when the economy is at or near full employment.”