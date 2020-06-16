IZEA Stock Price: Triumphant trio of reasons for a further rally in IZEA Worldwide Inc amid coronavirus

- IZEA may extend its gains amid insiders' buying of shares.
- The company may feel the impact of the return to pre-pandemic salaries.
- Influencers have a growing role amid mistrust in traditional media in coronavirus times.
IZEA Worldwide Inc has been having a wild ride in June – changing from a penny stock to one that leaped five-fold and sees ongoing extreme volatility. Can the Winter Park, Florida firm experience further gains. Shares closed at $1.87 on Monday, up some 8.72%. Markets shrugged off concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases in the US.
Apart from growing sales for influences seeking fame and brands looking for awareness – including a Fortune 500 Customer – investors have three more reasons to favor the stock at this point.
IZEA stock forecast
1) Salaries are on the rise
IZEA Worldwide announced it is fully restoring employees' salaries to their pre-coronavirus levels from July. Earlier in the year, the firm slashed pay for all workers – including those serving on the Board of Directors – by 19-21%. The increase in pay shows the company has overcome the worst of the COVID-19 blow.
Ted Murphy, IZEA's CEO and founder said that the move is also a show of confidence and markets cheer it.
2) Insider buying
Another Murphy – President Edward Murphy, has also increased his stake by buying 7,500 at an average price of $6.14, more than triple the current worth. The moves by both Murphies also support sentiment.
3) Growing impact for influencers in coronavirus times:
Looking at the longer term, COVID-19 has caused confusion, with politicization making it harder to grasp what is going on and receive reliable information. With so many people unsure of what they see on their favorite news outlets – and the ones representing the other side – some move to sources of trust.
And with the rise of social media, influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and various other veteran and younger new media firms are gaining attention. Brands are becoming more aware of the phenomenon but often lack the know-how of how to put their name out there.
IZEA seems to have the edge in bringing advertisers and influencers together – and investors seem to notice.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.13 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, paring previous gains. Markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited with a rebound on the cards.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.