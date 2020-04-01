It's too early to buy stocks - JP Morgan Asset Management

Analysts at JP Morgan Asset Management are of the opinion that it is too early to buy equities as the market remains vulnerable to negative developments in the coronavirus crisis, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500, Wall Street's equity index and a benchmark for global stock markets, rose more than 10 percent last week, engulfing or erasing the preceding week's slide, as the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended asset purchase program and the US Senate passed the unprecedented $2 trillion fiscal stimulus package to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

