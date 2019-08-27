Italy's Marcucci: Progress has been made on government deal with 5-Star

Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) Senate leader Andrea Marcucci crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that progress had been made on a government deal with the 5-Star Movement, as reported by Reuters.
The shared currency showed little to no reaction to this comment. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis near the 1.11 handle and the EUR/GBP pair, which touched its lowest level since late July at 0.9018 earlier in the session, was down 0.55% on the day at 0.9035.
