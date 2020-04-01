Italy’s Gualtieri: Role of ECB in coronavirus crisis is crucial, but Europe also needs a coordinated fiscal policy

In an interview with an Italian newspaper on Wednesday, the country Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that the role of the European Central Bank (ECB) in coronavirus emergency is crucial, but Europe also needs a coordinated fiscal policy.

Business lobby's estimate of 6% fall in GDP this year is "realistic”.

Stimulus package to be approved this month will be "significantly larger" than march one, sufficient to offer support to economy and households for entire length of coronavirus emergency.

Use of ESM bailout fund under current mechanisms is not an option.

Italy must protect its companies through the virus emergency, also with "new forms of public intervention.