Italy’s FinMin Gualtieri: Must bring country's public debt back onto reduction path

More comments are flowing in from Italy’s new Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri, as speaks about the likely government reforms.

Must bring country's public debt back onto reduction path. National financing of investments should be excluded from structural deficit calculations. Previous govt's pension reform will probably be allowed to run its course, basic income measure will also be left in place. Rules out wealth tax. 18 bln euro target for privatization revenues in 2019 "completely unrealistic". Govt must be very cautious in privatizing large public companies which bring high dividends. Timeframe for govt's proposed tax reduction is three years.

The comments have little to no effect on the shared currency, with EUR/USD flirting with daily tops near 1.1070 region.