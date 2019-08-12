Italy's Di Maio: Salvini stabbed Italy in the back, will pay the price

Italian Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Five-Star movement leader Luigi Di Maio crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the Deputy Prime Minister Salvini stabbed Italy in the back and that he would pay the price for it.
"No one in 5-Star wants to cut deal with PD's (Partito Democratico) Renzi to avoid an election," Di Maio said. "5-Star wants an election but it's up to Mattarella to decide when."
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and continue to consolidate its gains a little above the 1.12 handle, adding 0.15% on the day.
