Italy’s Deputy PM Salvini: Govt will not fall after EU vote even if League gets more than 30% of votes

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Salvini was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the “government will not fall after the European Union (EU) vote even if League gets more than 30% of votes.”

Additional Comments:

“Not interested in a government reshuffle but expects greater cooperation from Five Star party from Monday.”

“Sees pact with even Germany’s Chancellor and French President Macron to alter the EU rules.”

“Goal is to change EU rules to be able to lower taxes.”

“Would be impossible with current rules as government does not want to overshoot and push up debt yields.”

“Ready to discuss with Macron and Merkel ways to change the EU rules.”