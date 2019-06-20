Italy's Conte: We have to change EU fiscal rules to focus on growth

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the letter that they have sent to the European Commission is a political message explaining that the EU has to change its fiscal rules to prioritize growth.
"The tax competition within the EU should be fair," Conte added. "Countries that do not invest their surplus do not help us."
The EUR/USD didn't pay any attention to Conte's remarks and continues to consolidate its daily gains near the 1.13 mark.
