Italy's Conte: August political crisis paves way for autumn vote

Additional comments from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte continue to cross the wires as he addresses the Italian Senate. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.

"Italy now may be weakened in negotiations with the EU."

"Salvini followed personal and party interests."

"Salvini's moves show little sense of state."

"Country risks financial instability."

"Salvini acted with political opportunism."

"August political crisis paves the way for an autumn vote."

"Hard to reconcile Salvini's decision to present no-confidence motion but not withdraw League ministers from the government."

"Salvini's move offended both me and the League's ministers."

In the meantime, the EUR/USD stays flat on the day at 1.1075.