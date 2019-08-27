Italy: Talks between Five Star and Democrats to continue on Tuesday - ANSA

Bloomberg reported the headlines from the Italian news outlet, ANSA, earlier today, citing that the talks between ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party on the coalition will continue on Tuesday.
The 2020 budget remains a sticking point in coalition talks, ANSA cited.
Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has given 5-Star a chance to avert a snap election by forming a new coalition with the PD.
On Monday, both the parties appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italian government after the PD indicated it had abandoned a veto on Giuseppe Conte serving another term as Prime Minister.
The upbeat Italian political news appears to keep the bid tone intact around the shared currency, with EUR/USD clinging to the 1.11 handle so far this Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1100 amid fresh trade/political headlines
While fresh risk-on and downbeat German data dragged the EUR/USD pair down on Monday, latest trade/political news holds the quote tightly around 1.1100 during early Tuesday. German and US data decorate the economic calendar.
GBP/USD: Pullback from 50% Fibo. aims at resistance-turned-support
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downturn as it trades near 1.2214 during the Asian session on Tuesday. An 11-day long rising trend-line becomes the key during further declines.
USD/JPY drops further to 105.70 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.