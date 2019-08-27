Italy: Talks between Five Star and Democrats to continue on Tuesday - ANSA

Bloomberg reported the headlines from the Italian news outlet, ANSA, earlier today, citing that the talks between ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party on the coalition will continue on Tuesday.

The 2020 budget remains a sticking point in coalition talks, ANSA cited.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has given 5-Star a chance to avert a snap election by forming a new coalition with the PD.

On Monday, both the parties appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italian government after the PD indicated it had abandoned a veto on Giuseppe Conte serving another term as Prime Minister.

The upbeat Italian political news appears to keep the bid tone intact around the shared currency, with EUR/USD clinging to the 1.11 handle so far this Tuesday.