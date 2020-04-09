Italy said to extend lockdown by two weeks – La Stampa

Italy’s daily newspaper, La Stampa, reports on Thursday, the government is reportedly said to extend the lockdown by two weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak induced lockdown measures currently expire on April 13th. However, given the rise in the new infections in Europe’s third-largest economy, its almost certain that the measures will likely be extended.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that all 400 bln euros in new guarantees for bank loans will all be issued this year.

Additional quotes

Government could consider direct intervention to protect companies particularly exposed to market turbulence resulting from coronavirus emergency - paper When asked whether plans for treasury to exit Monte dei Paschi were on track, says coronavirus emergency has "slowed down" matters but remains confident, says talks with the EU Commission resumed in these days. Treasury could consider issuing additional debt instruments for retail investors to boost state financing "regardless of the outcome of European agreements".

EUR/USD remains unfazed

EUR/USD shows little reaction to the above headlines, as it wavers in a 10-pips tight range around 1.0860 in the last hour.