Italy closes all schools and universities due to coronavirus outbreak – ANSA

The Italian government has decided to close all the schools and the universities in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported on Monday, citing ANSA news agency.

Moreover, Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said that the government was likely to order the Serie A soccer matches to be played behind closed doors to with an aim to contain the outbreak.

Market reaction

Italy's FTSE MIB Index retreated from its daily highs in the last hour but was still up 1.2% on the day at 22,022 points at the time of press.