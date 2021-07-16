Is there still time to buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) stock on a strong seasonal pattern? [Video]

With stocks still moving higher on low-interest rates, a patient Fed, and a large stimulus package from the US is there still time to buy into Warren Buffet’s stock? Berkshire Hathaway’s seasonals are extremely strong. Over the last 15 years, the stock has risen a total of 11 times in 15 years between July 14 and September 12 with an average return of +3.86%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 15.93% gain.
Major Trade Risks: US equities are very highly valued right now and at some point, a correction is due, so investors need to be aware of a potential correction. That is most likely to come on the US signalling an interest rate hike.
Berkshire Hathaway is an American multinational holding company with its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. The company is known for its control and leadership by Warren Buffet who is the Chairman and Chief Executive.
