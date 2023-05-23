Emini S&P June broke above strong resistance at 4200/4210 & I have to take this as a buy signal.
Nasdaq June beat resistance at the 100 week & 500 day moving averages at 13460/480 for a buy signal & we have hit my target of 13730/750 & as far as 13960.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P June beat the February & April high and the 100 week & 500 day moving averages at 4200/4210. I have to take this as a buy signal.
Strong support at 4200/4190 today! We should also have strong support at 4170/60. Longs need stops below 4150.
On the bounce we target last week's high at 4227. Obviously bulls need a break above here to target 4250 & even 4280/85 this week in the short squeeze.
Nasdaq June outlook remains positive of course & we are seeing a break above last week's high at 13960 to target 14250/300.
However failure to hold above 13930 risks a slide to yesterday's low at 13820/800.
Emini Dow Jones June made a high for the week at strong resistance at 33660/690 so we can try short here again this week. Shorts need stops above 33750. I would take a break above here as a buy signal targeting 33840 then 34000.
Shorts at 33660/690 did target 33550/500 for some profit taking with a low for the day at 33394. Below here we could reach support at 33300/250. Longs need stops below 33150.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 after EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The data from the Euro area showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softening pace in May, not allowing the Euro to stage a rebound. Focus shifts to US PMIs, debt-limit talks.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.2400 after dismal UK PMIs, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony is next in focus.
Gold hangs near monthly low on modest US Dollar strength
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops back closer to its lowest level since early April during the early European session.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.