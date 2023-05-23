Share:

Emini S&P June broke above strong resistance at 4200/4210 & I have to take this as a buy signal.

Nasdaq June beat resistance at the 100 week & 500 day moving averages at 13460/480 for a buy signal & we have hit my target of 13730/750 & as far as 13960.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P June beat the February & April high and the 100 week & 500 day moving averages at 4200/4210. I have to take this as a buy signal.

Strong support at 4200/4190 today! We should also have strong support at 4170/60. Longs need stops below 4150.

On the bounce we target last week's high at 4227. Obviously bulls need a break above here to target 4250 & even 4280/85 this week in the short squeeze.

Nasdaq June outlook remains positive of course & we are seeing a break above last week's high at 13960 to target 14250/300.

However failure to hold above 13930 risks a slide to yesterday's low at 13820/800.

Emini Dow Jones June made a high for the week at strong resistance at 33660/690 so we can try short here again this week. Shorts need stops above 33750. I would take a break above here as a buy signal targeting 33840 then 34000.

Shorts at 33660/690 did target 33550/500 for some profit taking with a low for the day at 33394. Below here we could reach support at 33300/250. Longs need stops below 33150.