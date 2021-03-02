The Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational beverage corporation incorporated under Delaware’s General Corporation Law and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coca-Cola Company has interests in the manufacturing, retailing, and marketing of nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrup.

Over the last 25 years, the company has gained 20 times in the last 25 years. The company usually has a strong time of year between 01 March and 05 June gaining an average +6.32%. Last year the company lost value during this period, but that was due to COVID-19 induced selling. The maximum gain was over +24.00% profit in 2009.

Trade Risks

The main risk to this trade is if we see a major correction in equity markets which will also weigh on Coca-Cola stock.

A sharp rise in US 10 year yields could cause a US stock sell-off, so there are some ongoing risks in the market at the moment.

