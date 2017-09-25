Iron-ore prices to fall to $60/metric ton by 2017-end – Goldman Sachs

Iron-ore prices to fall to $60/metric ton by 2017-end – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs out with their latest outlook on iron-ore prices for the coming months.
Key Quotes:
“Price fall has further to go”
Anti-pollution price in China coming winter months will hurt demand further: "The market has not fully priced the negative impact of environmental restrictions"
Supply from global mines is set to expand too: "On top of the steel production cuts described above, which imply weak iron ore demand over the next six months, iron ore supply fundamentals are also discouraging."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.