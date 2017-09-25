Iron-ore prices to fall to $60/metric ton by 2017-end – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs out with their latest outlook on iron-ore prices for the coming months.

Key Quotes:

“Price fall has further to go”

Anti-pollution price in China coming winter months will hurt demand further: "The market has not fully priced the negative impact of environmental restrictions"

Supply from global mines is set to expand too: "On top of the steel production cuts described above, which imply weak iron ore demand over the next six months, iron ore supply fundamentals are also discouraging."