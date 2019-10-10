Irish PM Varadkar: It is now possible to come to an agreement before end of October

Reporting live from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's press conference, Irish Examiner Political Correspondent Elaine Loughlin said that following his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Varadkar believed that it was now possible to come to an agreement before the end of October.
"It remains our position that there can’t be a hard border between North and South," Varadkar added, according to Loughlin.
The GBP/USD pair extended its rally on these comments and was last up 1.45% on the day at 1.3282. Below are some additional quotes, via Reuters.
"Had a good discussion about how the relationship might look after Brexit."
"What happened today would be sufficient to allow negotiations to resume in Brussels."
"All sides would like an agreement next week."
