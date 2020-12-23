Irish PM Martin: Gap is still wide on fish

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday that the UK's wish for annual negotiations on fisheries with the EU would lead to instability and reiterated that the gap on that issue is still wide, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The EU put a 25% reduction of catch on the table, six-year transition period."

If you had a breakthrough tonight or tomorrow, EU officials would work on the text on Christmas day."

"On balance, there should be a deal."

"No-deal would be an appalling shock to the economic system."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be hurting the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.57% on a daily basis at 1.3437.