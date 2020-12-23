Irish PM Martin: Gap is still wide on fish

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday that the UK's wish for annual negotiations on fisheries with the EU would lead to instability and reiterated that the gap on that issue is still wide, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The EU put a 25% reduction of catch on the table, six-year transition period."
If you had a breakthrough tonight or tomorrow, EU officials would work on the text on Christmas day."
"On balance, there should be a deal."
"No-deal would be an appalling shock to the economic system."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be hurting the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.57% on a daily basis at 1.3437.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.22 amid US stimulus uncertainty
EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.