Irish Foreign Minister Coveney: Brexit responsible for food supply problems in Northern Ireland

Brexit has caused food problems in Northern Ireland (NI) due to checks on goods between Britain and NI, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in an interview with ITV on Thursday.

Key quotes

“The supermarket shelves were full before Christmas and there are some issues now in terms of supply chains and so that’s clearly a Brexit issue.”

“The Northern Irish protocol means there are a certain amount of checks on goods coming from GB into Northern Ireland and that involves some disruption.”

Market reaction

Brexit concerns continue to persist despite a trade deal agreed between the UK and the European Union. However, the latest concerns have little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD reached fresh multi-year highs at 1.3730, up 0.50% on the day.