Ireland's Varadkar: Unclear if we can have a deal in time for EU summit

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes acknowledging that they were making progress and moving in the right direction in Brexit talks with the United Kingdom (UK) but noted that it was still unclear if there will be a deal in time for the European Union (EU) summit.

"British Prime Minister Johnson said at the meeting last week he was confident he could get any deal through UK parliament," Varadkar reminded.

Varadkar's cautious tone seems to be capping the GBP/USD pair's gains for the time being. As of writing, the pair was up 1.3% on the day at 1.2768. Below are some additional comments, via Reuters.

"The gap between the UK and the EU is significant but the situation may have changed in the last couple of hours."

"We will get an updated briefing from Brussels this evening."