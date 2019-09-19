Ireland’s Coveney: We need to see credible proposals from UK

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is on the wires now, via Reuters, saying that if the British government wants to remove parts of withdrawal agreement they have to offer credible alternatives.

Last night's talks not a breakthrough.

We need to see credible proposals from the UK.

We require legal texts.

Encourages Britain to table credible Brexit proposals as soon as possible.

Growing frustration in EU that the UK has not tabled proposals with only weeks to go.

There is a significant gap between what the UK is talking about and what EU can accept on Brexit.