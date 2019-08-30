Ireland's Coveney reiterates that Withdrawal Agreement not up for renegotiation

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney's spokesman today told reporters that during his meeting with his British counterpart on Friday, Coveney reiterated that the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation.

"The Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) urged the British government to bring any viable alternatives to the backstop - that achieve the same goal of no hard border or related infrastructure or checks and protect the all-island economy and Ireland's place in the EU single market - forward as quickly as possible," the spokesman stated, as reported by Reuters.

In the meantime, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2175, losing 0.11% on a daily basis.