Ireland’s Coveney: Brexit deal is possible but tough issues remain

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney recently crosses wires while citing tough issues that remain to be solved for getting the Brexit deal.

Key quotes

"A Brexit deal remains possible but tough issues remain."

"Need caution on any deal."

FX implications

The GBP/USD pair extends its latest pullback after the news while flashing 1.2590 as the quote. However, the pair still trades above three-month top as diplomats from the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) are still negotiating the deal.