Iran’s National Security Council to meet to discuss “criminal attack” that killed Soleimani

Iranian news agency, the Fars News Agency, is out with the latest headlines, citing a spokesman from Iran’s top security body, National Security Council, as saying that they have convened an emergency meeting to discuss "criminal attack" that killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister tweeted out: “Killing of Soleimani is 'extremely foolish', a 'dangerous escalation'. the US will have to bear the responsibility for the consequences of its; rogue adventurism'.

Some minutes ago, Richard Haas, President of Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), warned against Iran’s likely retaliation to the assassination of Iran’s most admired military figure, Soleimani.

Experts believe the US’ direct confrontation on Iran in Iraq has reached a point of no return and will likely get worse amid Iran’s tit-for-tat action.

Oil prices have rallied and reached multi-month tops on geopolitical worries while safe-havens yen and gold are strongly bid amid risk-aversion.