Iran’s Envoy to UN: Bolton’s departure will not push Iran to reconsider talking with US

Iran’s news outlet, IRNA, cites the latest comments by Iran’s envoy to the United Nations (UN), as they respond to the US President Trump’s firing the US National Security Adviser and Iran-policy hawk Bolton overnight.

Key Headlines (via Reuters):

Bolton’s departure will not push Iran to reconsider talking with US. No room for talks until the US abandons policy of economic pressure on Tehran.

Oil prices keep the bullish momentum intact, with WTI wavering just shy of $ 58 while Brent tests 63 handle.