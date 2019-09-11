Iran’s Envoy to UN: Bolton’s departure will not push Iran to reconsider talking with US

Iran’s news outlet, IRNA, cites the latest comments by Iran’s envoy to the United Nations (UN), as they respond to the US President Trump’s firing the US National Security Adviser and Iran-policy hawk Bolton overnight.
Key Headlines (via Reuters):
Bolton’s departure will not push Iran to reconsider talking with US.
No room for talks until the US abandons policy of economic pressure on Tehran.
Oil prices keep the bullish momentum intact, with WTI wavering just shy of $ 58 while Brent tests 63 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slipping below 1.1050, awaits ECB
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1050 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB rate decision. The US dollar regains poise across the board amid trade optimism and firmer Treasury yields.
GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.2350 amid upbeat Brexit news
Fresh bids emerged below 1.2350, allowing a bounce in GBP/USD back towards six-week tops of 1.2384 following UK Business Secretary's upbeat remarks on the Irish backstop. Markets await the Brexit negotiations amid lack of macro news.
USD/JPY continues scaling higher, hits fresh multi-week tops
The USD/JPY pair climbed to fresh six-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.