Iran Quds Force new Chief: Will fight to completely remove US from region after Soleimani killing

Iran will fight to 'completely remove the US from region' after Soleimani killing, the new head of the Iranian Quds Force, Esmail Ghaani, was quoted by the state TV on Monday.

On Friday, US killed the elite Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Baghdad airport. The major US escalation has triggered increased odds of bloody revenge from Iran while the spillover has also affected the relationship between Iraq and the US amid sanctions threat.

Markets are awaiting any military response from Iran and that has kept oil prices elevated at eight-month highs and safe-havens such as the yen and gold also continue to derive support amid broad risk aversion.