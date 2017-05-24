Iran OilMin Zanganeh: OPEC production cut deal to continue but duration not clear

Ahead of the keenly awaited OPEC meeting on Thursday, Iran's oil minister Zanganeh was out on the wires, via one of the major news agencies in Iran - ISNA, saying that OPEC output cut deal will continue but duration remains unclear.

Key quotes:

• Production ceiling will continue but not clear whether for 3,6 or 9 months

• Iran has no problem if OPEC extends output cut deal

• Saudi Arabia trying to drive up oil price

• Iran's oil production in OPEC will not decrease