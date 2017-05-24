Iran OilMin: Ready to continue oil output cut for nine or six months

Iran OilMin: Ready to continue oil output cut for nine or six monthsBy Eren Sengezer
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh crossed the wires in last minutes, via Reuters, saying that Iran sees OPEC consensus for a 9-month oil output cut extension.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Ready to continue oil output cut for nine or six months
- Important for OPEC, non-OPEC to comply for any length of time
- Acceptable for Iran to keep same output cap agreed in November
- It seems there is consensus to extend supply deal for 9 months