Iran is said to be assessing 13 retaliation 'scenarios' against the US - Fars

Iran’s leading news agency, Fars News Agency, is out with the latest headlines, stating that Iran is reportedly assessing 13 retaliation 'scenarios' against the US.

Iran said that the weakest retaliation scenario itself will cause a "historic nightmare", the Iranian press cites.

Iran Front Page Editor-in-Chief quoted Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Shamkhani, saying that “I cannot give more information, but I can say that the revenge operation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani will not be just one single operation.”

"13 scenarios for the revenge over the assassination of Qasem Soleimani have so far been discussed in Iran's Supreme National Security Council & even if all agree on the weakest scenario, yet it will bring a historic nightmare for America", Shamkhani added.