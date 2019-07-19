Iran Guards say they seized a British Oil tanker

The Iranian state television reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards captured a British oil tanker. According to Reuters, the media mentioned the action took place at the request of the maritime authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan for not not following international maritime regulations. It was reported that the tanker was taken to a coastal area and turned over to authorities. The tanker is named Stena Impero.

Aparently, the British government in holding and emergency meeting to discuss the incident. The White House security Council said they are aware of the report about the seized.

