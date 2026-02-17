 USD/JPY is looking for direction around 153.00 with key US data in focus

The US Dollar (USD) is trading within previous ranges against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday. The pair was rejected at the 153.70 resistance area during Tuesday’s Asian trading session, but downside attempts were contained 100 pips lower, at 152.70, before returning to the 153.00 area at the time of writing.

Most major crosses are trading sideways, with trading volumes subdued at the start of the week. The Asian market remains at half throttle amid the New Lunar Year holidays, and US traders are about to return to their desks after a long weekend.

Yen recovery falters amid weak Japanese data

The Yen retreated from recent highs on Monday following disappointing preliminary Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q4. Data released by the Cabinet’s Office revealed that the economy grew at a meagre 0.1% rate in the last three months of the year, following a 0.7% contraction in Q3, and falling short of the 0.4% market consensus. Year-on-year, the Japanese economy expanded 0.2%, well below the 1.6% growth rate expected.

The Yen depreciated across the board following the GDP release. The pair, however, failed to breach the top of the last few days' trading range, at the mentioned 153.70. Investors are looking from the sidelines at the start of the week, awaiting the release of key US economic data later this week before making trading decisions.

On Tuesday, the main attraction in the US session will be the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index. The market, however, will remain focused on the minutes of the Federal Reserve ’s (Fed) latest meeting, due on Wednesday, which will frame the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which will be disclosed next Friday.