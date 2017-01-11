Investors looking for the Fed stance on monetary policy - NAB

Investors looking for the Fed stance on monetary policy - NABBy Dhwani Mehta
The National Bank of Australia (NAB) analysts present a brief preview of the FOMC monetary policy decision due to be announced today at 1800GMT.
Key Quotes:
“A rate hike in December is largely priced into markets. However, investors are looking for the Fed stance on monetary policy: in particular, the inflation outlook and how the Federal Reserve wishes to respond.
In other words, whether they are likely to adopt a 'wait and see' mode, or get ahead of the curve. The latter will, of course, be negative for gold."
